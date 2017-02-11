Upper Iowa trips up Concordia for 1st place NSIC tie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Upper Iowa trips up Concordia for 1st place NSIC tie

FAYETTE (KWWL) -

Upper Iowa moved back in to a tie on top of the Northern Sun standings after a 75-61 over Concordia-Saint Paul on Saturday night.

Jimmy Roth poured in a game high 25 points on 7-9 shooting. Josh Weeber added another 13 in the Peacock win.

Defensively, Upper Iowa forced 21 Concordia turnovers while holding them to 34 percent shooting in the second half.

