Kirkwood tops top ranked Southwestern 78-75 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kirkwood tops top ranked Southwestern 78-75

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Kirkwood men's basketball team took down top ranked Southwestern 78-75. The win extended the Eagles' current win streak to seven straight.

Byron Harp led 12th ranked Kirkwood with 19 points on better than 50 percent shooting. Miles Wentzien added 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Defensively Kirkwood held Southwestern to just 16 percent shooting from beyond the three point line.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.