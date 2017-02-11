Tools taken from Tripoli farm

Family members say they had thousands of dollars in tools taken from their Tripoli farm.

"It's enough to make you sick," said Allen Blasberg, Tripoli.

Blasberg saying he is frustrated after someone stole tools from his family's farm. Saying the items are worth thousands of dollars.

"Forty to 50 thousand dollars more than likely," said Blasberg.

Blasberg says he has owned the farm for more than 40 years and has never seen this.

"You hear about it all the time, but you don't necessary think it's gonna happen to you and it did," said Blasberg,

Saying his son took the biggest hit.

"He had a large tool box with all his mechanic tools in it and they took that," said Blasberg. "Everything, tool box and all the tools and it's a very substantial amount of money that was in that tool box."

Blasberg says this had to have happened in the middle of the night, saying though his son lives on the farm he didn't hear anything. Saying he noticed the tools were gone the next morning.

"They drove through our field and actually drug part of the toolbox back through the field to the road so if anybody sees a red Snap-on tool box with the bottom part that's all scuffed up it's probably ours," said Blasberg.

Authorities served a search warrant a home in the 2800 block of Logan Avenue in Waterloo Friday.

Blasberg is hoping police found some of his tools in the house.

"Some of them have my son's name on them so that's pretty decent proof I guess," said Blasberg.

But, the Bremer County Sheriff says they are still looking for a red Snap-on tool box.

"It will be a miracle if they get everything recovered," said Blasberg.

The Blasberg's are going Monday to make sure the recovered tools are theirs.

