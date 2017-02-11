Mullan Avenue underpass fills with water - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mullan Avenue underpass fills with water

Written by MacLeod Hageman
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Traffic was diverted Saturday near the Mullan Avenue underpass when water started to fill the low-lying area around 1:00 p.m.

According to Iowa Department of Transportation workers, the pumps used to move the water from the road quit working when a squirrel got into a transformer and shorted out the power.

It didn't take long for the water to start covering the road and create a mess for drivers.

But, DOT workers fixed the power, and traffic should reopen.

