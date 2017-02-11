Iowa man killed in Colorado shooting

DENVER (AP) -- Authorities say a 27-year-old Iowa man was shot to death east of Denver.

The Adams County coroner tells the Denver Post that Zackery Henderson, of Mason City, Iowa, was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center.

Deputies responding to reports of a disturbance say Henderson was found fatally wounded at about 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. 36 and North Pecos Street.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it has launched a homicide investigation. The office did not give other details, including why Henderson was in Colorado.

No arrests have been announced.