Sargento cheese recalled for possible Listeria contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several products for possible Listeria contamination.

Sargento says no illnesses have been reported, but an Indiana cheese manufacturer has notified Sargento the cheese it supplied may be contaminated.

Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury Ind. says its specialty Longhorn Colby cheese may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The affected products include:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby,

6.84 oz.

UPC 4610000228

Sell by 12APR17B and 10MAY17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese

8 oz.

UPC 4610040041

Sell by H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Those products were packaged at Sargento’s Plymouth, Wis. facility. The company is also recalling other products it packaged on the same line. Those include:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese

12 oz.

UPC 4610000109

Sell by 11JUN17B

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese

12 oz.

UPC 4610000108

Sell by 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B and 10JUL17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese

8 oz.

UPC 4610040002

Sell by H14JUN17, F28JUN17 and D28JUN17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese

8 oz.

UPC 4610040014

Sell by date of F05JUL17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese

8 oz.

UPC 4610040076

Sell by date of F05JUL17

For more information you can visit, info.sargento.com