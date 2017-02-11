Russian officials discuss turning Edward Snowden over to US - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Russian officials discuss turning Edward Snowden over to US

Two Senior Government officials say Russian officials are discussing the idea of turning the American fugitive, Edward Snowden, over to the United States.

Snowden, a former NSA contractor, leaked US intelligence secrets and Russia allowed him in.

President Trump has called Snowden a traitor and sources say Russia might give Snowden up as a "gift" to Mr. Trump.

 

