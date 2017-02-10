4 IC West Girls pulls away late to beat Waterloo West 62-42.

The fourth ranked Iowa City West Girls broke open a close game late to beat Waterloo West 62-42.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime. And after the Trojan girls opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run on six points by Emma Koch, the Wahawk girls rallied with a 7-0 run to make it 41-40 Iowa City West.

Iowa City West then close the game with a 21-2 run...outscoring Waterloo West 31-9 in the second half.