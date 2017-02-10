Cedar Falls clips Waterloo East Boys 71-63 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls clips Waterloo East Boys 71-63

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Playing without its leading scorer, Cedar Falls held off Waterloo East 71-63 Friday night at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

The Tigers were without A.J. Green who leads CF with nearly 23 points a game who sat out with a minor leg ailment. Cedar Falls improved to 12-7 with the win while East falls to 6-13. The Tigers earn the regular season sweep.

