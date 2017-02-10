UNI wrestlers top Buffalo 22-16 on senior night - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI wrestlers top Buffalo 22-16 on senior night

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The UNI wrestling team closed out their home season with a 22-16 win over Buffalo. The victory moved UNI to 7-0 in the MAC Conference with a big final match looming at 7th ranked Missouri.

Dylan Peters, the lone Panther senior to wrestling on the night, returned to the mat in full form picking up a 19-3 technical fall over Derek Spann. Taylor Lujan notched UNI's second tech fall picking up ten takedowns en route to a 23-8 win.

UNI will wrestle for a regular season title at Missouri on Sunday.

RESULTS: No. 19 UNI 22, Buffalo 16
125 – No. 12 Dylan Peters (UNI) tech fall Derek Spann (UB), 19-3 (4:54)
133 – No. 15 Bryan Lantry (UB) dec. No. 9 Josh Alber (UNI), 4-3
141 – Jason Estevez (UB) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 4-2
149 – No. 9 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. No. 29 Colt Cotten (UB), 6-0
157 – Alex Smythe (UB) maj. dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 12-4
165 – No. 11 Bryce Steiert (UNI) dec. Tyler Rill (UB), 7-3
174 – No. 14 Taylor Lujan (UNI) tech fall Muhammed McBryde (UB), 23-8 (7:00)
184 – No. 14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. No. 27 Brett Perry (UB), 6-2
197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. No. 18 James Benjamin (UB), 4-2
285 – No. 23 Jake Gunning (UB) wins by forfeit
 

