UNI wrestlers top Buffalo 22-16 on senior night

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI wrestling team closed out their home season with a 22-16 win over Buffalo. The victory moved UNI to 7-0 in the MAC Conference with a big final match looming at 7th ranked Missouri.

Dylan Peters, the lone Panther senior to wrestling on the night, returned to the mat in full form picking up a 19-3 technical fall over Derek Spann. Taylor Lujan notched UNI's second tech fall picking up ten takedowns en route to a 23-8 win.

UNI will wrestle for a regular season title at Missouri on Sunday.

RESULTS: No. 19 UNI 22, Buffalo 16

125 – No. 12 Dylan Peters (UNI) tech fall Derek Spann (UB), 19-3 (4:54)

133 – No. 15 Bryan Lantry (UB) dec. No. 9 Josh Alber (UNI), 4-3

141 – Jason Estevez (UB) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 4-2

149 – No. 9 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. No. 29 Colt Cotten (UB), 6-0

157 – Alex Smythe (UB) maj. dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 12-4

165 – No. 11 Bryce Steiert (UNI) dec. Tyler Rill (UB), 7-3

174 – No. 14 Taylor Lujan (UNI) tech fall Muhammed McBryde (UB), 23-8 (7:00)

184 – No. 14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. No. 27 Brett Perry (UB), 6-2

197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. No. 18 James Benjamin (UB), 4-2

285 – No. 23 Jake Gunning (UB) wins by forfeit

