UNI women top Bradley 70-50

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The UNI women took and early lead and never looked back picking up a 70-50 win over Bradley on Friday night.

Madison Weekly and Ellie Herzberg each scored 15 in the Panther victory. Defensively UNI held the Braves to just 30 percent shooting in the game.

UNI hosts Illinois State on Sunday.

