UPDATE: Authorities recover stolen items from Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Authorities recover stolen items from Waterloo home

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Authorities recover stolen items from a Waterloo home.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says they recovered a Polaris Ranger valued at $20,000, a John Deere mower valued at $10,000, power washers, and many other power tools. 

Large items that are still missing include a large Snap-On tool chest full of tools, a Craftsman 5600 watt generator, and a black Sno-bird tilt snowmobile trailer. 

---------------------

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Logan Ave. in Waterloo.  The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says they were searching for items stolen from homes in the Bremer County area.  

Some of the items include power tools and an ATV, valued at $20,000.  They are still looking for a Snap-on toolbox with about $20,000 worth of power tools, as well as a John Deere tractor mower stolen from the Denver, Iowa area.

Charges are pending.  If you have any information, please contact the Bremer County Sheriff's Office at (319)-352-5400.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.