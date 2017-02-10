UPDATE: Authorities recover stolen items from Waterloo home

UPDATE: Authorities recover stolen items from a Waterloo home.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says they recovered a Polaris Ranger valued at $20,000, a John Deere mower valued at $10,000, power washers, and many other power tools.

Large items that are still missing include a large Snap-On tool chest full of tools, a Craftsman 5600 watt generator, and a black Sno-bird tilt snowmobile trailer.

---------------------

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Logan Ave. in Waterloo. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says they were searching for items stolen from homes in the Bremer County area.

Some of the items include power tools and an ATV, valued at $20,000. They are still looking for a Snap-on toolbox with about $20,000 worth of power tools, as well as a John Deere tractor mower stolen from the Denver, Iowa area.

Charges are pending. If you have any information, please contact the Bremer County Sheriff's Office at (319)-352-5400.