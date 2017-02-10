'Grateful' dog snuggles owner who rescued him from shelter

Grateful. True love. Adoration.

This picture could be described so many different ways.

Kayla Filoon, a student at Temple University in Philadelphia, adopted a young pit bull...who was sick with kennel cough. He had an eye infection, was underweight and his tail was bleeding.

She knew all he needed was a little love and TLC.

This picture has gone viral and shared all around the world. Animal shelters across the country hope people see this picture and realize just how important love is.