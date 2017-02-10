Iowa officer who fatally shot man in traffic stop cleared

The Woodbury County attorney has cleared of wrongdoing a Sioux City police officer who fatally shot a South Dakota man during a traffic stop.

County Attorney Patrick Jennings said Friday that Officer Dylan Grimsley was justified in shooting 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, on Dec. 7.

Police have said Grimsley and his partner learned during the stop of an arrest warrant for Riedmann and a warning that Riedmann was considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Riedmann ignored the officers' commands to show his hands and unlock a door of the vehicle in which he was a passenger. Police say Grimsley shot Riedmann when Riedmann reached for something. Police say a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle.

