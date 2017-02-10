Father accidentally backs over son with SUV in Florida

Authorities say an Illinois boy is dead after his father accidentally backed over him with an SUV in central Florida.

Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/0zmIGB ) reports that the Hampshire, Illinois, family had been at CW Willis Family Farms in Vero Beach Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Anthony Surma was backing up in the SUV and didn't see 3-year-old Enzo Surma. The boy was airlifted to a Fort Pierce hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.