Father accidentally backs over son with SUV in Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) -

Authorities say an Illinois boy is dead after his father accidentally backed over him with an SUV in central Florida.

Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/0zmIGB ) reports that the Hampshire, Illinois, family had been at CW Willis Family Farms in Vero Beach Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Anthony Surma was backing up in the SUV and didn't see 3-year-old Enzo Surma. The boy was airlifted to a Fort Pierce hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

