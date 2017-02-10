Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids, QB becomes free agent - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids, QB becomes free agent

Posted: Updated:

DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract with the New York Jets has been voided, as expected, making the veteran quarterback a free agent.

Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Jets last July on a one-year, $12 million deal. Technically, the contract was for two years, but contained language in which the second year would be automatically voided five days after the Super Bowl — meaning, Friday — if Fitzpatrick remained on the roster.

Because his $10 million bonus was prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in "dead money" this year.

The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick will be free to sign with another team. While he could still re-sign with the Jets, it appears his up-and-down tenure in New York is done after two seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.