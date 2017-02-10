Waterloo West makes ESPN Sportscenter's Top 10 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo West makes ESPN Sportscenter's Top 10

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State football recruit quarterback Devon Moore of Waterloo West has made a name for himself on the gridiron...

But this week---Moore made ESPN's Sportscenter for using his football skills on the basketball court.

On Tuesday night in a game against Dubuque Senior ---Devon Moore heaves a perfect inbounds pass the length of the floor

To Carlton Todd --he converts the lay-up right before the buzzer to end the quarter. The play makes Thursday night's Sportscenter's top plays---at number four.

The Moore to Todd connection is a little de-ja vu for Dubuque Senior...

Devon Moore and Carlton Todd performed the same magic on the football field against the Rams last fall....

