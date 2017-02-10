Free chocolate and wine tasting in Coralville - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Free chocolate and wine tasting in Coralville

Written by Sara Belmont
Need a fun February pick-me-up? New Pioneer Food Co-op has a sweet option. They're hosting a free chocolate and wine tasting to the public this Sunday, February 12, at New Pi Coralville from 2-4 p.m.

Wine vendors will pour free samples of wines of all varieties. Enjoy free samples of chocolates of all types, too.The event will also feature live music by talented local violinist Natalie Brown, and samples of New Pi’s house-made-from-scratch Valentine’s treats.

New Pi will feature big specials on wine, and great deals on grass-fed steaks, shrimp, and more at all New Pi stores this Sunday, February 12.

