70 people become U.S. citizens at Cedar Rapids ceremony

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

It is a day of celebration for 70 people who just became American citizens. 

The naturalization ceremony took place at the Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. 

The road for the new citizens to call themselves Americans was not easy. 

"I paid about 600 bucks," says  Abdikadir Abdi. 

There is also a test. 

 "The scary part is there's like 100 questions and you don't know specific questions they are going to ask you so I just studied all of them and I pray to God that I passed and look at me right now I passed, I'm a U.S. citizen I'm happy," says Lovetee Taley who came from Liberia. 

Abdi came to America as a refugee from Somalia and still has family there. 
"I have a family that is in Somalia right now, my grandparent I mean my grandparents still out there and cousins and nephew," he told us. 

Today Abdi is proud to be a United States citizen. 
 "I feel proud you know, I feel proud doing it the right way I feel proud you know taking the responsibility as a U.S. citizen," he says. 

New citizens say they are excited to exercise their right to vote and to participate in things they couldn't before. 
 

