70 people become U.S. citizens at Cedar Rapids ceremony

It is a day of celebration for 70 people who just became American citizens.

The naturalization ceremony took place at the Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids.

The road for the new citizens to call themselves Americans was not easy.

"I paid about 600 bucks," says Abdikadir Abdi.

There is also a test.

"The scary part is there's like 100 questions and you don't know specific questions they are going to ask you so I just studied all of them and I pray to God that I passed and look at me right now I passed, I'm a U.S. citizen I'm happy," says Lovetee Taley who came from Liberia.

Abdi came to America as a refugee from Somalia and still has family there.

"I have a family that is in Somalia right now, my grandparent I mean my grandparents still out there and cousins and nephew," he told us.

Today Abdi is proud to be a United States citizen.

"I feel proud you know, I feel proud doing it the right way I feel proud you know taking the responsibility as a U.S. citizen," he says.

New citizens say they are excited to exercise their right to vote and to participate in things they couldn't before.

