Temperatures warm up in eastern Iowa

Eastern Iowa is in the midst of quite a warm-up, compared to the frigid temperatures we've weathered for most of the past few months.

Some people are calling this warm weather a tease, but some say they are taking full advantage of the higher temperatures.

"This is normal for April, but we'll take it right now anyway," said Macabe Schmidt, Waterloo.

Schmidt and his two kids were out exploring today. His five-year-old son Brecken says he is happy to get outside.

Four-month-old Audra is also getting a taste of the sunlight too, thanks to her nanny Renae.

"She loves being out here and she was awake for a while and just looking around and seeing everything that was going on," said Renae Drey, Cedar Falls.

Others in the area are taking advantage of the temps to get some work done, one chore includes going to the car wash.

"It's the first nice day of winter and we're not supposed to get anymore bad weather,so my car looks hideous from all the salt," said Leah Zook, Cedar Falls.

Most people are hopeful the warm weather will stay.

"Well I'd be okay if it stayed warm and we didn't get any more snow," said Drey.

One little guy is disagreeing.

"I want ice!" said five-year-old Brecken Schmidt.

As for ice, we shouldn't be seeing that any time soon.

As KWWL Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg mentioned, these warm temperatures should continue into next week.

You can get your hourly forecast online or on the StormTrack7 Weather App.

