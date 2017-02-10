Cedar Rapids man charged in crash that killed 2 sisters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids man charged in crash that killed 2 sisters

Bella Bella
Selena Selena
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -
A Cedar Rapids man now faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious injury after a crash that killed two people in November 2016.
Keith Furne, 35, from Cedar Rapids was taken into custody late Friday afternoon.
A three month investigation from the Linn County Sheriff's Office brought the charges. 
Furne was behind the wheel of a truck that rear-ended a car with five people inside, two of whom died; the other three people in the car were taken to University Hospitals for their injuries. 
16-year-old Selena and 13-year-old Bella died in the crash.
The sisters were on their way home from school with their mother and two other sisters.
