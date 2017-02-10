Coralville Police select Kron as new police chief

The Coralville Police Department may soon have a new police chief, pending an approval by city council.

City Administrator Kelly Hayworth recommending the appointment of Lt. Shane Kron to the helm to replace recently retired Barry Bedford, after 42 years from the department. He was appointed February 1 to be the Interim Chief.

Kron, already employed by the Coralville Police Department, joined the CPD as an Officer back in 1990 and has since served as a Patrol Sergeant and Patrol Lieutenant to his position now as Administrative Lieutenant.

City Council will either approve or deny the appointment during their meeting on Tuesday, February 14.

In the recommendation, Hayworth saying,"The selection process made it clear that Shane’s dedication and commitment to public safety, Coralville citizens, and our community as a whole are second to none.”