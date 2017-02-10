Suspects in Facebook Live beating plead not guilty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Suspects in Facebook Live beating plead not guilty

Four people charged with a hate crime in an attack on a mentally disabled man that was shown live on Facebook have pleaded not guilty.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that assistant public defenders for each of the four entered the pleas on Friday. They have been in custody since early January. At their first hearing, a judge called them a danger to society and refused to allow them to post bail.

The case gained international attention because the attack was captured by a cellphone camera and shown on Facebook Live. On the video, the suspects, who are black, are seen beating the white schizophrenic victim and can be heard taunting him and shouting profanities against white people and then-President-elect Donald Trump.

The four also face aggravated kidnapping and other charges.

