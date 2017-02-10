Mom won lottery months before child endangerment charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mom won lottery months before child endangerment charges

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

A Waterloo mom, who was arrested for child endangerment, was also a scratch ticket winner. 

Melisa Pullin, 30, claimed the third of the 10 top prizes of $50,000 available in the lottery's new "Ghostbusters" scratch game in May, 2016.

According to a press release, Pullin says she bought her winning ticket at Road Ranger, 100 Plaza Drive in Elk Run Heights. 

Pullin was arrested on February 1 for driving without a license and was charged on Thursday with two counts of child endangerment. 

Pullin is the mother of a 7-year-old boy, who was hit by a truck last October.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.