Mom won lottery months before child endangerment charges

A Waterloo mom, who was arrested for child endangerment, was also a scratch ticket winner.

Melisa Pullin, 30, claimed the third of the 10 top prizes of $50,000 available in the lottery's new "Ghostbusters" scratch game in May, 2016.

According to a press release, Pullin says she bought her winning ticket at Road Ranger, 100 Plaza Drive in Elk Run Heights.

Pullin was arrested on February 1 for driving without a license and was charged on Thursday with two counts of child endangerment.

Pullin is the mother of a 7-year-old boy, who was hit by a truck last October.