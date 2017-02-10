Powerful Iowa higher education leader won't seek 2nd term

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The powerful and controversial leader of the board that governs Iowa's public universities says he will not seek a second six-year term.

Iowa Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter said in a statement issued by a public relations firm on Friday that it was a tough call but he won't ask Gov. Terry Branstad to reappoint him.

He thanked Branstad for giving him the opportunity to serve and says he is leaving satisfied with accomplishments, including efforts to freeze tuition for undergraduate students. Rastetter has been on the board since 2011 and its president since 2013.

Had he been reappointed, Rastetter would have faced an uncertain confirmation in the Iowa Senate, where many Democrats had vowed to oppose him.

Rastetter had angered many on the University of Iowa campus through the way in which he managed the search for a new president in 2015.

