Teacher hopes to buy new chairs with Tools for Schools award

New seats for an eastern Iowa classroom thanks to KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools for Schools award.

Diane Staker is the special education teacher at Gladbrook- Reinbeck Elementary School.

She's getting 500 dollars for her classroom through Tools for Schools.

She says she's using the money to buy new chairs.

Every month, KWWL, The University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Sylvan Learning Center will select a classroom.