McDonald's debuts new crab sandwich

McDonald's is trying out a new sandwich. It mixes snow crab meat with diced celery and seasoned dressing. It's served with romaine lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted sourdough bun.

It's not making its way to Iowa just yet, but it will debut at four restaurants in San Francisco. McDonald's says it'll serve the meal at 250 restaurants around the bay area later in the year.

