Arby's data breach may affect thousands of customers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Arby's says a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

The attack is the same kind that was behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot.

The breach happened between October 25 and January 19.

Arby's is telling any recent customers to keep a close eye on bank statements.

