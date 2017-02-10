Decorah man hurt in rollover crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Decorah man hurt in rollover crash

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A 21-year-old from Decorah was injured when his SUV crashed in Fayette County yesterday.

The sheriff's office says Jordan Nelson was on Highway 150 south of Eldorado when he tried to make a U-turn. The vehicle then went off the road and rolled.

Nelson has minor injuries and was also ticketed for failing to maintain control.

