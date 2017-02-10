World's Toughest Rodeo in Cedar Rapids this weekend

This weekend Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is back in eastern Iowa, and this year there's going to be a bull jumper in the show.

His name is Manu Lataste, and he's from France.

Lataste has been jumping bulls since he was 14 years old. Now he travels all over the world performing.

He performs in around 70 shows each year.

This is not the only thing you'll see at the World's Toughest Rodeo of course! There's also trick riders and comedians.

The Rodeo is tonight and tomorrow at 7:30. There is also a pre-show from 6 to 7 each night.

If you would like more information or would like to buy tickets, click here.