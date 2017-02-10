TRACKING: Windy Sunday; Mild temperatures continue

It was a pretty gloomy Saturday across the area, and we will keep the clouds for much of the evening. A few spotty showers are possible as well. A cold front moves through the area tonight, ushering in gusty northwest winds for Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with NW winds 10-20 mph+, gusts could be up to 30 mph at times. The sky will be mostly sunny.

We've got a relatively quiet weather pattern shaping up for next week. Other than a few clouds from time to time, we will have a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 30s and 40s, and lows generally in the 20s.