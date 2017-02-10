70 dogs rescued from Iowa home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

70 dogs rescued from Iowa home

FT. MADISON (KWWL) -

More than 70 dogs are up for adoption after being rescued from an Iowa home.

They were taken from a home in Burlington a few weeks ago after their owner died.

A shelter in Fort Madison has been getting them ready for adoption.

The shelter says the dogs have not been house trained and will need special attention, but they're sure the animals will go to loving homes.

