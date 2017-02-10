Sen. Joni Ernst releases statement on Price appointment

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement after the United States Senate confirmed Congressman Tom Price, M.D. for Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services:

"After nearly two decades as an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Price understands the importance of prioritizing quality, patient-centered health care, which is vital as we work to replace ObamaCare with an affordable solution that works for Americans.

"Throughout my 99 county tour, I hear from Iowans facing health insurance premium increases, as well as increases in other out of pocket costs like deductibles and copays that they simply cannot afford. Americans are demanding relief from ObamaCare. I look forward to working with Dr. Price to ensure that Iowans have access to affordable health care coverage that meets individuals’ and families’ needs, instead of Washington deciding what their health insurance should look like."

"I am also eager to work with Dr. Price to ensure access to quality health care services in rural America, and to continue to work to build upon the last two years’ efforts to increase the availability of mental health and addiction services."