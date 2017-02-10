Spy exhibit set to open at Dubuque's River Museum - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Spy exhibit set to open at Dubuque's River Museum

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

If you've ever thought you have skills on par with James Bond, you'll soon get the chance to test them.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque will debut their newest exhibit Saturday morning. It's called Top Secret: License to Spy.

"In this exhibit, you get to become a secret agent. And there's a mystery you have to solve. Someone's stolen a computer chip, and you need to go through and first learn the skills a spy would use to solve the mystery. And then use that technology and those new skills to solve that crime," said John Sutter, the marketing director with the museum.

Sutter says this is the museum's most interactive exhibit yet.

From checking for bugs on a phone line to making your way through a laser matrix, there's plenty to keep people of all ages occupied.

All told, Sutter says if you pay attention and work hard, you could solve that mystery in an hour, though there's no time limit on the exhibit.

The exhibit opens Saturday morning and runs through April 23.

It'll cost non-members $3 in addition to their museum entrance fee.

For more information, visit www.rivermuseum.com.

