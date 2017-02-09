Iowa Women beat Michigan State 87-83 in overtime. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Women beat Michigan State 87-83 in overtime.

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Five Hawkeyes scored in double figures as Iowa beat Michigan State 87-83.  Ally Disterhoft led Iowa with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Megan Gustafson scored 18.    The win marked Iowa’s first overtime victory of the season.  Iowa trailed by 12 in the first quarter and did not take its first lead until the third quarter.

Iowa improves to 6-5, 15-9.

