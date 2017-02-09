Ron's road to recovery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ron's road to recovery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Goodman, Anchor
Connect

After undergoing open heart surgery, Ron Steele is recovering nicely.

His wife Candy telling us on Thursday "today was a good day!" Ron is walking well, has no more tubes and has not needed any assistance from an oxygen machine.  Candy also sharing that Ron's personality is back!

Ron's recovery is expected to take 8-12 weeks.  

Our thoughts, prayers and love are with him every step of the way.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.