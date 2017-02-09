Iowa AG reacts to travel ban not being reinstated - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa AG reacts to travel ban not being reinstated

Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller released the following statement after an Appeals Court refused to reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban:

“This is a very well-reasoned unanimous decision by the Court of Appeals. While the legal case may seem complicated, it’s really not. The decision upholds the notion that, as a coequal branch of government, the Judicial Branch has authority to review an order—even from the president himself--when it arguably violates our Constitution.”

