UPDATE: River's first night in new home

UPDATE: The Conkling's say River had a great first night in her new home.

She is opening up and doing well.

-----------------------------

A dog that was rescued from an eastern Iowa river is still gaining national attention.

The 90 pound Mastiff was spotted trying to keep her head above water in the Cedar River on Sunday.

Fire rescue crews couldn't get to the dog because of ice along the shore, but two fishermen, already in the water, were able to get to her and pull her into the boat.

The dog's owners haven't been found, but beginning Thursday night, she's up for adoption and might be going home with a familiar, friendly face.



Thursday was the first time Chad Conkling got to see the dog he rescued. Conkling was one of the fisherman who pulled her from the water.

He says he's anxiously waited for this day.

"After I rescued her there was something about her, she took a part of my heart and I just started thinking about her, I can't stop thinking about her since," said Conkling, Waterloo.

Since that day, Conkling said he instantly knew she had to join his family.

"When you save something, or somebody, or a person, or animal, maybe you just have a connection with them you know? That's maybe what happened with us," said Conkling.

That connection was rekindled Thursday when Conkling and his family took the Mastiff in as a foster dog.

"Whatever it takes, so I can see her and have my puppy dog," said Conkling.

The Conkling's are hoping to adopt her.

"I want to adopt her, it doesn't matter if she has things wrong with her or if I have to work with her...I can do that," said Conkling.

Conkling is willing to keep saving her.

"I hope to bring her into the family and let her live out the rest of her days in a happy home where she can relax, and to take care of whatever she wants and needs," said Conkling."She won't be in that river or nothing like that ever again."

The Conkling's are going through a foster to adopt program, meaning they have a few weeks until they officially adopt her, if she fits in with the family.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society says River is doing well, but is still very reserved and skittish.

The Conkling's are confident they are the family that has the time and the patience to bring her out of her shell.

