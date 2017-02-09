Senator Ernst to host Veterans Roundtable - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Ernst to host Veterans Roundtable

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
MAQUOKETA (KWWL) -

Senator Joni Ernst will be hosting a veterans roundtable. The event will take place on February 21st at 1:30.

It will be in Jackson County at Maquoketa's City Hall. 

This is part of Senator Ernst's 99 county tour. The event is open to the public. 

