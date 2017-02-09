IRS warns of tax scams

Tax scams are so common the IRS is warning people about 12 of them, calling them the dirty dozen.

Phone and email scams top the list with callers claiming to be the IRS saying you owe money and fake emails trying to steal your information.

"The IRS will never sends you an email, never calls you on the telephone as a point of first contact," says Kenneth Haldeman, Certified Public Accountant.

Haldeman has been in the tax business for more than two decades.

"They best way to protect yourself from the fraudulent collection scam is to realize the IRS is going to send you a letter first," he says.

The IRS is warning taxpayer to watch out for people promising excessively high refunds especially before looking at your records.

Haldeman says scams are now targeting more than just the taxpayer.

"The scams are going both on individuals trying to collect money that isn't due and then also to tax return preparers trying to get information so that they can then prepare fraudulent tax returns," he told us.

To see the full list of the "dirty dozen" visit : https://www.irs.gov/uac/newsroom/irs-wraps-up-the-dirty-dozen-list-of-tax-scams-for-2016