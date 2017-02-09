Former Tama Police Chief admits to stealing police weapons

A former Iowa police chief admits to stealing weapons and vehicles from the department and lying to an FBI Special Agent. Former Tama Police Chief 47-year-old Jeffrey Filloon was convicting of possessing, selling and disposing a stolen firearm and making false statements to a FBI Special Agent.

He was accused of taking three guns and four vehicles from police impound at the department. He originally told investigators he bought one of the cars.

Filloon could face up to 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.