Police: Woman leaves disabled son, daughter home alone

A Waterloo mother is charged after leaving her two children home alone, one child is disabled.

Melisa Pullin, 30, was arrested Thursday for two counts of child endangerment.

Pullin is the mother to Leighton, a 7-year-old boy who was hit by a truck in October, 2016.

On February 1, Pullin was arrested for driving with a suspended license. According to court documents, two women from the Waterloo Community School District went to Pullin's home after learning about her arrest, and found 7-year-old Leighton and his 4-year-old sister alone.

According to court records, police were called to the home where they found Leighton lying on the bed on the main floor. He told police he had not seen his mother yet that day, thinking she might be upstairs. Leighton was not wearing any pants or shorts, which exposed his diaper and appeared to be full. He told police he had not eaten that day and had not taken any of his necessary medications. Leighton's 4-year-old sister was walking barefoot around the home.

According to court records, nails were on the floor in the living room, along with a half a bottle of Clorox bleach. A table saw was plugged into an outlet in the kitchen, sitting on the floor. The door that leads to the backyard was open.