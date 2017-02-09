One hurt in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One hurt in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County

Posted: Updated:
BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says a man sustained minor injuries in a collision along Highway 218 in Bremer County this week.

The accident happened near Highway 218's intersection with C33 around 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday. A police report says William Billington of Clarksville was driving west along C33 when he failed to stop for traffic along Highway 218. His car collided with Ryan Pothast's car. Posthast, of Nashua, had minor injuries following the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say Billington was cited for not having a valid driver's license and failing to obey a traffic control device.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.