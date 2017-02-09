One hurt in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says a man sustained minor injuries in a collision along Highway 218 in Bremer County this week.

The accident happened near Highway 218's intersection with C33 around 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday. A police report says William Billington of Clarksville was driving west along C33 when he failed to stop for traffic along Highway 218. His car collided with Ryan Pothast's car. Posthast, of Nashua, had minor injuries following the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say Billington was cited for not having a valid driver's license and failing to obey a traffic control device.