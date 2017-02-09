National Pizza Day Deals

Are you a pizza fan? Here are some deals you can enjoy on National Pizza Day:
Bertucci's
- Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99.
- Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.
Chuck E Cheese
- Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.
Domino's
- Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:
- One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.
- Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.
- XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.
Donatos
- Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.
Hungry Howies
- Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.
Marco's
- Save on pizza with the following Offers:
- $3 off orders over $15.
- $5 off orders over $20.
Papa John's
- All month long, you can receive the following deals:
- 50% off regular price pizzas.
- $40% off all online orders.
- XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.
Papa Murphy's
- Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy's and you are sure to be satisfied.
- Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31
- All Meat Large Pizza $9
- Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31
- Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.
Peter Piper Pizza
- Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers:
- A large specialty pizza for 12.99.
- A free drink with adult lunch buffet.
Pilot Flying J
- Snatch a free slice of pizza.
Pizza Hut
- As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa "Alexa, open Pizza Hut" or "Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza" to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.
Round Table Pizza
- Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.
Thomas'
- In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning.
Vocelli Pizza
- You can score two pizza specials:
- $5 off orders over $20.
- $8 off orders over $30.