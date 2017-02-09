National Pizza Day Deals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

National Pizza Day Deals

Are you a pizza fan?  Here are some deals you can enjoy on National Pizza Day: 

Bertucci's

- Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99.

- Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering. 

Chuck E Cheese

- Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon. 

Domino's

- Celebrate with these two pizza Offers: 

- One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

- Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

- Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

- XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Donatos

- Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99. 

Hungry Howies

- Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99. 

Marco's

- Save on pizza with the following Offers: 

- $3 off orders over $15.

- $5 off orders over $20.

Papa John's

 - All month long, you can receive the following deals: 

- 50% off regular price pizzas.

- $40% off all online orders.

- XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

Papa Murphy's

- Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy's and you are sure to be satisfied. 

- Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

- All Meat Large Pizza $9

- Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

- Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

Peter Piper Pizza

- Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers: 

- A large specialty pizza for 12.99.

-  A free drink with adult lunch buffet.

Pilot Flying J

- Snatch a free slice of pizza.  

Pizza Hut

- As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa "Alexa, open Pizza Hut" or "Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza" to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order. 

Round Table Pizza

- Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99. 

Thomas'

- In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning. 

Vocelli Pizza

- You can score two pizza specials: 

- $5 off orders over $20.

- $8 off orders over $30.

