4,000 lbs of pot disguised as limes seized at the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents make a pretty substantial drug bust at the U.S. - Mexico border.
Agents found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana disguised in lime shaped bundles.
Agents used drug sniffing dogs to make the bust. 
The drugs had a street value of $789,467.
Homeland Security is investigating.
