Iowa City man accused of punching woman while she held their three-month-old baby

Written by Sara Belmont
An Iowa City man is accused of throwing the mother of his child onto the ground, and hitting her, while she was holding their three-month-old child. Police reports state 18-year-old Eric Flowers followed the woman to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue. This is right outside the University of Iowa Hospitals Emergency Trauma Center

Then, he allegedly threw her to the ground. When she got up, he hit her five times in the back of the head while she was holding the baby in a car seat. 

