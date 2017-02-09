Fire crews respond to Iowa City house fire

Everyone is out safely after a house fire in Iowa City. Firefighters responded to 60 Arbury Drive around 9 p.m. last night.

They found heavy smoke coming from a basement window. Everyone got out safely. They quickly found there was a fire in the basement. There's about $10,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.

The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and Mid-American Energy assisted the firefighters on-scene.