Bob Costas steps down as NBC host of Olympics

Bob Costas is stepping away from the Olympics.

He made the announcement Thursday morning on the Today Show.

Costas, who has been the face of NBC Sports for decades, will be replaced by Mike Tirico.

"I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics” a year from now, Costas said.

Costas said he would take on a role similar to Tom Brokaw, appearing on NBC when necessary.

“It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I can simultaneously express our appreciation for Bob’s stellar, record-setting run,” Mark Lazarus chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, said in a statement, “while also feeling very lucky that we have someone as talented as Mike to take over as our new primetime host.”

