Iowa GOP says union bill not on fast track

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A plan by Republican lawmakers to quickly pass a bill that would drastically cut collective bargaining rights for Iowa public workers has several similarities to Wisconsin's signature 2011 law that led to massive protests in that state.

Labor experts say the 68-page bill introduced recently by Iowa GOP lawmakers has provisions that mirror Wisconsin's law, which prohibited public sector unions from negotiating workers' benefits such as health insurance and working conditions.

Republicans control the Iowa statehouse following the Nov. 8 election, and the GOP governor backs the measure.

The Iowa bill was on track Wednesday to clear several procedural votes in the House and Senate.

Full chamber debate could happen as early as Monday, less than a week after the legislation was introduced to the public.

"We are not fast-tracking the bill at all. There will be no suspension of rules and in fact, we will be going through a long weekend in which nothing will happen until next week on the floor. There is no fast track," said Sen. Jason Schultz, (R) Crawford County.