Iowa man admits being drunk when truck rammed into car

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - A 46-year-old man has admitted being drunk when his truck slammed into the back of a car, killing a passenger in the car.

The Des Moines Register reports that William Phipps, of Boone, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for Phipps' pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for March 23.

Police say Phipps was headed south June 10 on Interstate 35 in Ankeny when his truck rammed into the rear of a car driven by Zachary McMahon.

The passenger in McMahon's car, 30-year-old Alexander Koch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McMahon was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Police say Phipps fled on foot but was caught about half a mile away.